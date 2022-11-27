Kristen Bell Told Her Kids About Using Psychedelic Mushrooms

Kristen Bell may have been too candid about her recreational activities. Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, have always been forthcoming with their two children, but that went awry when her mother visited recently. On Nov. 22, Jimmy Kimmel Live featured the Good Place alum discussing how "committed" she is to her marriage and her daughters, Delta and Lincoln, aged 7 and 9. "He's a real go-getter. I got no complaints," she said, then added that he's "very honest with our children about everything. Very, very honest. "It backfired a couple weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am," she said, and then shared how they explained her birthday...experience to their children. "We've always been really honest with our kids, and I had never really done any drugs, and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday. So my husband got them for me, and I tried it. And we told our kids about it," she explained.

"Then I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'I'm actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so ...'" Bell explained, adding that she interrupted at that moment. "I just walked by and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than my daughter!" In response to a question about whether the girls understand what it means to take mushrooms in a psychedelic capacity, Bell responded that they "fully" understand. "Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things and what drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal, all that. All that stuff," she added.

Though Shepard is sober, Bell previously told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast he believes "you shouldn't leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms." He also wanted to have a party with their friends, but he just wanted to supervise. During another interview (via toofab), she stated that taking mushrooms helped her manage her mental health after turning 40. The exercises were not done with friends but alone with Dax by her side. "I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict," she said in 2021. "Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms," she said, but he also "babysat" her after she took them. Bell called the experience "so lovely" and described it as making her feel "so enamored with my own body."