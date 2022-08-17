Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share Rare Photo With Daughters

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spent the last weeks of summer on vacation with their daughters in Swan Valley, Idaho before they head off to school. Bell, 42, published rare photos of their daughters on Instagram Tuesday, although she covered their faces to protect their privacy. The Good Place star and Armchair Expert host are parents to Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

"Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River," Bell captioned the group of photos. "Thank you [Molly McNearney] and [Jimmy Kimmel] – you're the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen [Naomi Scott, actor Adam Scott's wife]." Many of the photos include their daughters, who all have purple hearts on their faces. Another picture shows a star-studded outdoor dinner party with Jason Bateman, Jake Tapper, Adam Scott, the Kimmel family, home designer Heather Taylor, and Bateman's wife, actress Amanda Anka.

Shepard also shared photos from the summer getaway, beginning with one showing the couple kissing on a river bank. "Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end," Shepard wrote.

Before Bell and Shepard, 47, began their vacation, Bell gushed about how excited she was for their two-week "annual summer motorhome trip" to PEOPLE. "We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome," the Frozen star explained. "Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."

Lincoln and Delta enjoy being home, but Bell said they were "getting antsy" to go back to "a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends." Bell also had some advice to parents, noting that they should not be afraid to go to their "support system" for help. "It's one thing to know you have friends and family, a neighbor, a cousin, whatever, but it's quite another to pick up the phone when you need something," she said.

One of Bell's upcoming projects is The Tiny Chef Show, which debuts on Nickelodeon on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Her Frozen co-star Josh Gad will also make guest appearances, alongside Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Liza Koshy, RZA, That Girl Lay Lay, and Keith L. Williams. RuPaul will also serve as a narrator. Bell is an executive producer on the series, which was ordered in August 2020.