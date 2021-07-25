Kristen Bell Captures Dax Shepard on Camera During Sweet Dad Moment

✖

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are parents to two girls, Delta and Lincoln, and Bell posted a cute photo on Instagram of Shepard in full-on Dad Mode. The couple took their girls on a road trip, and while at a pit stop at Dairy Queen, Bell did her best David Attenborough to describe the scene. "You see many animals on a road trip, but none as rare as catching the infamous Dad Beast in his natural habitat," Bell joked. "We were lucky enough to catch him at feeding time, and even caught a glimpse of him feeding his young!"

Bell and Shepard have been candid about the difficulties of parenting during a pandemic, so they were probably thrilled to be able to safely take a trip with their family. Bell opened up during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting Livestream special in March 2021, explaining how they've been helping their kids through the difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Kids and mental health is interesting," she explained, saying that she's found it helpful to "sort of dissect what's happening in their brain and let them know that's all okay. We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard. We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

In these new photos, their daughter's face is covered up, something that Bell has been very intentional about because she values her children's privacy. Although Bell talks about parenting quite a bit, she never shows her children's faces on social media, opting to give them their privacy until they can consent to be shared in such a wide-reaching way. "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," The Good Place star explained to Romper in November 2020. "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."