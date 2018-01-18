Kris Jenner Drops $10K on Baby Gear For Kim Kardashian’s New Girl

Kris Jenner is not holding back when it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s new baby.

The Kardashian family matriarch reportedly spent over $10,000 in a baby gear shopping spree last month, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reported that Jenner visited baby boutique Petit Tresor in West Hollywood and spent at least $10K on baby merchandise for Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby girl. Knowing that the baby would be due in January, TMZ writes, Jenner ordered most items in advance since they were custom-made and would take some time to be ready.

Jenner reportedly purchased a $3,000 silver cross pram for kids, intended for older sister North to push the new baby around in, as well as a roughly $6,000 handcrafted Anaiza wooden crib.

Jenner also bought a few custom baby outfits with rose appliqué for all of her grandchildren at a couple hundred bucks each.

Grandma Jenner is known for going big for her children and grandchildren so we expect nothing less from her.