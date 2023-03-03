Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Speculation in Searing Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian is over the pregnancy speculation conversation. She took to Instagram to address such. "The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment [because] I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) [sic]," she wrote in response to a commenter asking, "Is she pregnant?" Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent IVF treatments before they wed in May 2022. Their treatments were chronicled on Season 1 of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. But, the side effects took its toll on Kardashian's emotional and physical health, leading her to put a halt to the treatments.

In one of the episodes, she said in her confessional, "Travis and I want to have a baby. My doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn't been the most amazing experience." due to the additional hormones, she said that the treatment gave her early menopause symptoms. "I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just like having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us." They opted to try a more natural approach, with added cleanses and changes in both of their diets.

She later elaborated in a separate interview. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she told The Wall Street Journal.

The Poosh founder is already a mom of three: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker has three children from a previous relationship. Their blended families have been featured on the show. Barker was previously married to Shana Moakler. The pair's marriage was chronicled in an MTV reality show. Kardashian and Barker are still hopeful that they will have a child together.