Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Welcome Second Child Together, a Baby Boy

Kirsten Dunst is a beaming new mommy again. The Bring It On star recently welcomed a baby boy with her longtime partner, Jesse Plemons. The baby boy marks Plemons and Dunst’s second child together. Dunst, 39, announced that she gave birth to their son four months ago.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, three years ago.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” Dunst revealed, per E! News. “He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.” The baby’s name is James Robert. Dunst joked that she’s in a “really special place” with having two young kids at home. “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” she notes. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too.”

For her pregnancy announcement the second time around, the actress worked with Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy to create a long white lace dress. Sofia Coppola directed the pregnancy photoshoot. Coppola and Dunst previously worked together on Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, and The Beguiled.

Dunst says she always wanted to be a mother but thought she’d have to go the non-traditional way before meeting Plemons. “I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise. If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out,” she said.

Plemons has equally gushed over his leading lady, once calling her a “gift.” “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just…have fun with the material.”