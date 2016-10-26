Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Wanting Seventh Child With Husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is already mom to six kids, but she wouldn’t mind adding another to her brood!

The Don’t Be Tardy star recenty spoke with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she’s been considering having a seventh child when the time is right.

“I love being a mom,” Zolciak-Biermann explained. “I have [19-year-old] Brielle with me here in LA, but the other five are at home, ’cause they’re in school … and I really miss them. I’m like, ‘Kroy, are you sure you don’t want more?’”

“But, put me back in the house for three days and it’s like, I’m good,” she added. “Six is enough. Three and three is perfect. They’re healthy, and I don’t ever want to push the envelope. We’ll see. We always talk about, when Kroy’s finished in the NFL and I’m finished with TV, it would be nice to just have a baby, and enjoy it and not go back to work seven days after you have one.”

Zolciak-Biermann is mom to daughter Brielle, 19, and Ariana, 15, from previous realtionships, and she and husband Kroy Biermann share KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 2-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The Bravo star noted that her family is extremely close, and that’s just how she likes it.

“I’m very traditional,” she said. “Christmas in my house is massive … Tradition’s really big in my house, you know? We try to have dinner as much as we can, at least four times a week. No cell phones at the dinner table. Like, Halloween, trick-or-treating with them, we do it all. We take them to school every morning, we pick them up from school. We’re just very normal. We don’t have a whole bunch of staff, like everybody thinks. And I think that’s important, so they can remember — I mean, we’re raising our children.”

“We’re together 24/7, for sure,” she added of her husband. “We don’t go out with our friends. We don’t go to bars. It’s really about, you know, him, me and our family.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.