Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slams Cyberbullies for Targeting Her Daughter Brielle

(Photo: Instagram / @briellebiermann)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann will do anything for her kids, and one of those things includes standing up to cyberbullies targeting her oldest daughter, Brielle.

The Bravo star took to Snapchat Wednesday to address her daughter’s haters in a series of videos after reading negative comments about Brielle on Bravo’s social media accounts, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You best quit!” the mom of six captioned her videos. “U lowlife cyber bullies! It’s disgusting and you wonder why you got time to write comments cuz u have no life.”

She then went on to call out the people who had left negative comments under her daughter’s photo, telling them they picked the wrong mom to mess with.

“Oh hell no, you f**kers on Bravo TV under Brielle’s pictures writing comments,” she said. “You’re f**king with the wrong one, honey – the wrong one.”

“So you guys want to know how I’ve manifested this amazing life, and have an amazing husband, six healthy, beautiful children?” she continued. “It’s because of who the f**k I am and how I treat people. And when I say it’s because of who I am, it’s because of who I am, my character, who I am as a person, I do what I say I’m going to do, I’m a woman of my f**king word. I’m honest. I don’t have these blessings because I sit behind a computer screen and write nasty f**king comments about a 19 year old.”

Zolciak-Biermann then addressed Brielle’s attackers again, noting that she would like to give them a taste of their own medicine.

“I would love for all you f**kers to post your daughters on your page so I can tell you exactly what the f**k I think about her,” she said. “Ok, you low-life pieces of s**t? Get off Bravo TV and stop talking s**t about my daughter and get a f**king life.”

The reality star also noted that the comments weren’t just upsetting because they were about her daughter, but because they perpetuate negativity online.

“Do you not see that you are the reason why this world is so f**ked up?” she asked. “You’re grown-a** adults. They say, ‘Don’t feed into it.’ I’m so over the nasty comments and s**t. If my daughter wasn’t strong can you imagine what the f**k you would do to her with your comments?”

“Now let me take my neck warmer off and get back to f**king work.”