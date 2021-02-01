Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows off Bikini Body After Having Six Kids

(Photo: Twitter / @CHRONICLESOF_E)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is mom to six kids, and she’s proud of it!

The reality star showed off her enviable body on Snapchat Sunday, sharing with her followers that she’s proud of the way she looks after giving birth to six children.

“This body birthed 6 kids and im damn proud!” Zolciak-Biermann captioned a video in which she modeled a blue ombré bikini. “4 kids in 30 months!!”

Zolciak-Biermann is mom to Brielle, 19, Ariana, 14, Kroy Jr., 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 2.

The Bravo star also made sure to note that she works hard for her figure, slamming accusations that she alters her image on social media.

“Crazy that y’all even think on Snap that I Photoshop,” she said, arguing that videos on platforms like Snapchat can’t be retouched. “You guys are a bunch of knuckleheads.”

Zolciak-Biermann shared that rather than retouching, her body is the result of her trainer Jennifer Stanno and “working out like crazy,” Us Weekly reports. The dedication is part of Zolciak-Biermann’s renewed dedication to her health after she suffered a stroke one year ago.

“1 year ago today my life changed,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Having a stroke has changed me in so many ways. At 37 I thought I was invincible ..boy was I wrong. I thank God everyday that I’m still here on this planet.”