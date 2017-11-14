Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy Is Harder Than Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, are currently expecting their third child via surrogate, but the reality personality isn’t actually a huge fan of the process.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the makeup mogul explained that it was hard for her to give up the control that comes with carrying a child.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Kardashian West and her husband are parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, who will turn 2 in December. Complications during her first two pregnancies caused doctors to warn Kardashian West that carrying a third child could be extremely dangerous.

“I hated being pregnant … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that,” she explained. “So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.”

While North and Saint haven’t seen their mom showing signs of a new sibling, Kardashian West shared that the family has discussed their upcoming arrival.

“They are excited,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know if they don’t feel it as much because they don’t see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds. But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com