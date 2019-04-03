Kim Kardashian Reveals the Ruthless April Fool’s Day Prank North and Saint West Played on Kanye

Kim Kardashian let fans in on her children’s ruthless April Fool‘s Day prank on their father, Kanye West this week.

April Fool’s Day was on Monday, and not even rap icon West was immune. While some celebrities played jokes on their fans and followers, West was on the receiving end as his kids, North and Saint West reportedly pulled one over on him. Kardashian explained the whole thing in a new interview with ELLE.

Kardashian began by telling the reporter that she sometimes worries that North and Saint will not get along as they age. Her eldest daughter and her middle son are two years apart in age, and already she can see the divide between them. Therefore, she took it as a good sign when North got Saint in on Monday’s joke.

“She roped him into an April Fool’s prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No,” she explained.

“She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream ‘Mommy’s dead!’” West revealed. “Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’”

Once she realized what her kids were up to, Kardashian said that she agreed the prank was over the line. However, she had to concede that it was nice and even impressive to see them coordinate their efforts like that, even if their taste and boundaries were a little over the line.

“I completely understand and I agree,” she said of West’s admonition. “But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team.”

To many fans, the ruthlessness and scope of the prank spoke volumes about how the next generation of Kardashians might adapt to life in the spotlight. At just 5 years old, North is already becoming a superstar in her own right, and Monday’s prank may help her win the hearts of fans.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 premiered last weekend to great acclaim. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!