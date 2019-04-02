Kim Kardashian Reveals Name She Has Picked out for Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian is fresh out of baby name ideas for her and Kanye West‘s fourth child — save for one.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Monday night, where eponymous host Jimmy Kimmel asked about baby number four, who’s due sometime soon.

“Does everybody weigh in on the name of the baby or is that just between you and Kanye — or does Kanye come up with that on his own?” he asked.

“No, we all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born. We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like,” Kim explained. “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

Kourtney agreed, saying she even waited a week before officially naming her and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick‘s youngest, 4-year-old Reign. They also share Mason, 9, and Penelope, 6.

“I did a week the last time. I would try out a different name every day. One day, Reign, his name was Preston for one whole day,” she recalled. “I knew in my soul his name is Reign, and Scott didn’t believe me.”

When Kimmel asked Kim what kind of names she and West were thinking of trying on for their baby boy, she confessed to “Googling Armenian boys’ names last night” but “couldn’t really find anything.”

However, she did say she had one name she liked. “I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, after my brother Rob,” she shared. Robert was also their late father’s name. “But then it’s like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but that’s the one name I was really feeling and my brother approved it.”

“So that’s, like, our one kind of name,” she added. “I like Rob West.”

Kim and West share North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, with baby number four on the way via surrogate.

During Sunday’s season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was “freaking out” about breaking the news that she’d be a mom of four.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she told sister Kylie Jenner. “I thought, like, ‘Oh, it probably won’t even take.’”

Although Kim initially said she didn’t want to make the pregnancy news public until her surrogate gave birth, she worried that one of their kids may have been jeopardizing that wish by sharing the news at school.

“I’m not going to tell any of my friends. I’m going to tell your friends because your friends are the ones that keep quiet,” she said, long before Jordyn Woods was caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. “Do you know who I think our informant is? North.”

Two weeks later, Kim would go on to confirm the news of the baby boy while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.