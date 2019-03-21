Kim Kardashian’s Kids Chicago and Saint Share Adorable Kiss

Before sharing her picture-perfect July 4th celebrations with her 113 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian took to the photo sharing platform to share some sweet videos with two of her kids, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, 6 months.

In the videos, Saint hung onto baby Chicago, giving her kisses and cuddling her while Kardashian documented it for her Instagram Story. In one video, Saint gives Chicago a big smooch on the face while Kardashian holds her on her lap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian’s caption on the clip reads.

In another video, Saint declares that Chicago is Jack Jack from The Incredibles 2, that Kardashian is Elastigirl and that he is Dash. Older sister North, 5, was not seen in the videos although she presumably would be Violet, leaving Kardashian’s husband Kanye West to be Mr. Incredible.

Kardashian uploaded another video of Saint loving on Chicago, with the 2-year-old hugging Chicago’s neck.

“I’m hugging Jack Jack!” Saint said, to which Kardashian said,” That’s so cool, Dash.”

“Jack Jack licked my finger,” Saint said of the slobbery action that occurred off camera, which made Kardashian laugh. “Well, get your finger out of her mouth, OK?” she said as the video ended.

During the rest of the family’s July 4th celebrations, Kardashian shared photos of “a little slice of heaven” on an undisclosed lake that she said was “in the middle of nowhere.” Throughout the day, she posed in a festive blue bikini and even showed off her wake boarding skills behind the boat.

“This was way harder than it looks!!!” she wrote on the caption of one of her Instagram Stories before sharing a series of videos of herself struggling to pop up out of the water on the board. “Wait that was my first time,” she wrote, defending her moves.

In another swimsuit photo, she posed on the seats of the speed boat, playing with her long braids and flashing the peace sign to the camera.

She was apparently feeling nostalgic on the national holiday, having shared some throwback photos to her famous Fourth of July pool party in 2008 with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. On her website and app, Kardashian posted old photos from the bash, including one where she shows off her sex appeal and giant “K” necklace emerging from a pool in a white dress.

In another picture, she poses with younger sisters Kylie and Kendall as well as Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon, who dated Kardashian’s brother Rob Kardashian.

“Since it’s the Fourth of July, I wanted to throw it back to these pictures we took in 2008 when we had a pool party,” Kim wrote on the app. “Such fun memories! We made a cake and everyone got thrown in the pool, [laugh out loud]. I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July today!”