Kim Kardashian Already Talking About a Fourth Baby

Kim Kardashian just welcomed her third child last week, but it seems she’s already thinking about expanding her family!

“Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby,” a source told PEOPLE.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15 via gestational carrier.

“Kim definitely wants more kids,” the source said. “She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!”

The insider added that Kardashian was “so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate,” and that “Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate’s husband in the delivery room.”

Kardashian suffered from high-risk pregnancies with her two older children, North and Saint, and wrote on her website that using a gestational carrier is not “the easy way out.”

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote to fans. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” the 37-year-old continued. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” she told fans. “Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

Back in January 2014, Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked expanding her family after the birth of her first child, daughter North.

DeGeneres asked Kardashian, “Have you always wanted a child?” in reference to North, with the makeup mogul responding, “I always wanted about six.”