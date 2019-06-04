Kim Kardashian Had to Go to Major Lengths to Breastfeed Saint Because North Was ‘So Jealous’

Kim Kardashian welcomed son Saint in December 2015, and the reality star revealed to Ellen DeGeneres this April that his big sister, 3-year-old North, is still “so jealous” of her younger sibling.

“North just beats him up all day long, and he doesn’t cry,” Kardashian revealed. “She’s just awful. She’s so jealous. I thought it was a phase and it’s not going away.”

In fact, North was so resentful of her brother that Kardashian had to resort to a rather unusual method when breastfeeding Saint, revealing that she had to put a milk box and a straw on her other breast so North could drink at the same time. “The things you do,” she laughed.

The star also dished on her kids’ personalities, revealing that Saint takes after her and North takes after her dad, Kanye West.

“[Saint] is so sweet,” the 36-year-old said of her son. “He’s such a good, good boy, such a good person.”

Kardashian also dished on her husband’s upcoming 40th birthday, sharing that she’s feeling the pressure to plan something amazing. While she has “no idea” what she’s going to do for the rapper, she did share that her plans will likely be “intimate” and “not too crazy.”

