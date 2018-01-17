Kim Kardashian Flaunts ‘Mom of Three’ Snap-Back Body

Kim Kardashian welcomed a new baby on Monday and now she has taken to Twitter to flaunt her “mom of three” body.

In a new post on the social media site, Kardashian shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of white shorts with gray-ish top and an oversized hoodie.

Rather than posting a lengthy caption with the photo, the business mogul opted for simplicity, adding only a hash tag for “mom of three.”

As has been widely reported, Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby into the world by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old announced the arrival of her new daughter by tweeting out “She’s here.”

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian joined the multitude of people sending them love on their new addition. After Kim sent out a tweet announcing “she’s here,” Khloe retweeted her and added six double-heart emojis.

None of the other Kardashian/Jenner family appear to have commented as of yet, other than mom Kris Jenner retweeting Kardashian’s announcement.

Khloe is preparing for a new bundle of joy herself, as it’s been widely reported that she will soon give birth to a baby with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Khloe might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest Kardashian sister recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for their sister Kim.

Not only did the very pregnant reality star join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves. There were cameras there to catch the whole things professionally, so its rumored that this was for Keeping up With the Kardashians filming.

Both Khloe and her younger sister Kylie Jenner are expected to become new moms in 2018, which will make for three of the families in the Kardashian/Jenner clan welcoming babies in the same year.