Kim Kardashian Gives Fans First Clear Look at Baby Chicago in New Photo

Here’s Chicago! More than a month after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third daughter was born, fans were given a first clear (if filtered) look at the baby’s face.

Kardashian posed with the little girl while giving a kissy face in a new Instagram photo she posted Monday afternoon, showing off Chi’s big bright eyes and long eyelashes that are just like mom’s. The two were clearly playing around with Snapchat, using the app’s face filters to give them teddy bear ears and noses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While fans had previously gotten a glimpse at Chicago in Kylie Jenner‘s birth announcement for her own daughter Stormi, which was released on Feb. 3, this is the first time fans got an up-close look at her face.

Fans couldn’t believe how much Chi looks just like her parents and siblings, 2-year-old brother Saint and 4-year-old sister North.

“Chicago girl, you are too cute!” one fan gushed.

“Looks just like mummy,” another said.

“Looks just like Sainty,” a third argued.

The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15 via surrogate.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian and West decided to go the route of surrogacy after her previous pregnancies ended up being miserable and dangerous to her health.

“You know, it is really different,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

“I hated being pregnant … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that,” she explained. “So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.