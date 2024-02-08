Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Ready to Take Romance Public

Kim Kardashian's last public relationship was a 10-month courtship with Pete Davidson. While it was fun and a detour from the type of men the SKIMS founder typically dates, Kardashian admitted during an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians that the next man she dates would have to be older and a bit more settled due to her being a mother and mogul. It appears 31-year-old Odell Beckham Jr. may be that someone. Reports of a romance between the NFL star and reality personality turned lawyer have been drumming up for months. But sources close to Kardashian denied such, claiming they were friends. This happened after the mother of Beckham's child, Lauren Wood, reporetdly had hard feelings over him moving onto Kardashian. But now, there's speculation the new romance may become publicly confirmed soon.

The Jasmine Brand reports of the two: "They're getting serious." The source continued, noting: "Odell's personality is much more private [than Kim's]. He is far more low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight." This has been an issue for many of Kardashian's relationships, even with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The source notes that despite their lifestyle differences, they are "trying to figure out the next steps" in the relationship.

A second source claimed that the two are considering going public soon with their romance, adding, "Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year." Season 5 of The Kardashians is set to premiere sometime this year. Some wonder if Beckham will appear on the show.

Kardashian and Beckham recently attended Jay-Z's pre-Grammy party for the 2024 festivities. They arrived and left separately, but donned all Black ensembles. She also attended his birthday party in November 2023. The two have reportedly run in the same circles for years before trying things out romantically. Beckham and his ex split in early 2022.