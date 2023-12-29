Chris Rock and Kanye West's Ex Spark Dating Rumors

It looks like Amber Rose and Chris Rock may have found love…with one another. Entertainment Tonight shared photos of the two smiling out and about in New York City. They may have decked the halls together as the photos were snapped the day after Christmas. While there was no PDA, onlookers and fans were skeptical of their outing. Both have very public relationship histories. Rock has been single and mingling since his split from Lake Bell. He was previously in a longtime relationship with actress and director, Megalyn Echikunwoke. They dated for four years, beginning in 2016, but they split amid reports that the comedian wasn't ready to settle down again after his divorce. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016. They share two children. He admit that cheating plagued their relationship. The philanthropist has continued focusing on motherhood and her charitable efforts. Rose on the other hand, has had public heartbreak and humiliation.

The bald head beauty turned heads when she stepped out with Kanye West. They dated from 2008-2010 and was one of the most stylish couples of the time. But Rose says West was obsessed with hif future wife, Kim Kardashian, and cheated with Kardashian during their relationship, with Kardashian denies. Kardashian and West began dating amid her divorce proceedings from Kris Humpries in 2011, while Rose moved on with rapper Wiz Kalifa and had a son, Sebastian. But West wouldn't let Rose rest, publicly slut shaming her. She eventually made amends with him and Kardashian.

Amid news of Kardashian filing for divorce in 2021, Rose said she wasn't surprised. "Of course [I saw their divorce coming]," she said on and episode of the "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" podcast. "I never really thought about [their marriage] much, but then when they finally got divorced, I was like 'Mmm,'" she added. "[Kardashian] seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]." Still, she says she was unbothered. "I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, 'I hope they get divorced,' or 'He's going to get his day,'" Rose explained. "I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz Khalifa, or even after just doing my thing."

Rose and Kalifa eventually split, with Rose saying the rapper cheated and had threesomes on her. She moved on with Cher's current love, AE Edwards. Rose and Edwards, a record executive, have a son, Slash. She says they split because Edwards was unfaithful.