Kim Kardashian Demolishes Fan Who Questions Daughter North West's Bob Ross Style Painting

Kim Kardashian is clapping back at critics questioning daughter North West’s artistic abilities. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an impressive Bob Ross-style landscape painting her 7-year-old daughter recently completed, she found herself coming to North's defense after numerous social media users claimed North wasn’t the painter behind the impressive artwork.

The saga began Monday when the mom of four showed off her daughter's painting on her Instagram Story, writing, "my little artist North." Kardashian shared several photos of the artwork, which included North’s signature in the bottom right corner, though many cast doubt, claiming the 7-year-old couldn’t have possibly painted such a masterpiece. Some alleged North's signature was "photoshopped" onto the painting with another writing, "i'm supposed to go but i can't stop thinking about how north west did not paint this." It was that message that prompted a scathing rebuke from Kardashian.

North is 7! Kanye’s kid doing Kanye things pic.twitter.com/FPVYYdiFix — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) February 8, 2021

Kardashian, who shared a screenshot of that since-deleted tweet to her Instagram Story, defended her daughter in a lengthy message Tuesday. In the post, she wrote, "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" She said North and her best friend "have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," adding that the 7-year-old "worked incredibly hard on her painting," which took "several weeks to complete." Kardashian said that "as a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone,”"and went on to call out the "grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this."

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!" she wrote. "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!"

Kardashian went on to share a photo of North's friend's Ryan's painting. Ryan's mother, Tracy Romulus, also wrote a message in defense of the art work, sharing that both girls are "learning oil painting techniques from an instructor" and "spend weeks at a time on a single painting and are incredibly proud of themselves once they complete a project."

Kardashian also shared artwork that Kanye West created as a child, showing that North is following in her father’s artistic footsteps. Those images can be viewed on Page Six by clicking here. Along with North, Kardashian and West are also parents to daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months.