Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Daughter North Into Family Christmas Card

On Friday, Kim Kardashian unveiled her family’s Christmas card, which features all six members of the West family wearing sweats and sitting on a staircase together. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the reality star admitted that she had to Photoshop her eldest child, daughter North, into the snap, since the 6-year-old didn’t want to participate in the shoot.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kardashian explained. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you. And she was fine with that.”

So, the shoot went on with Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their three younger kids, 4-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago and 7-month-old Psalm. The next day, Kardashian said that North “woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’”

“Thank God the photographer was still in town,” the KKW Beauty founder continued. “She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect,’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

“I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get — I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North … that was a lot,” Kardashian said. “There’s always one!”

The mom of four previously admitted to Photoshopping her kids when she explained that she had Chicago inserted into one of the family’s Halloween photos after her daughter was too scared of West, who was dressed as Dino from The Flinstones, to pose for the picture.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

