Kim Kardashian Shows off Baby Girl’s Custom Clothing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via gestational carrier on Jan. 15, and the newborn is already living in true Kardashian style.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to show off some of her daughter’s personalized clothing, sharing a photo of a purple clothing item with “Chicago” printed on it in purple script.

Captioning the shot with a simple baby emoji, the makeup mogul used the opportunity to give fans another peek at her life as a mom of three.

Kardashian had announced her daughter’s unusual name on her website Friday, sharing a post that simply read, “Chicago West.”

Baby Chicago joins older siblings North and Saint, and the trio’s mom later used Twitter to acknowledge her kids and share her newborn’s nickname.

“North, Saint & Chi,” she wrote.

She also retweeted a fan who noted the correct pronunciation of the abbreviated moniker.

“And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy,’” the fan wrote.

The name likely stems from the fact that West was raised in Chicago, making the name a fitting tribute.

As Kardashian pointed out on Instagram, West is in full dad mode over the weekend, with the reality personality sharing a sweet snap of her husband carrying North, who was grabbing her dad’s hat.

“Dadye is my fave,” Kardashian wrote, making a play on her husband’s first name.

