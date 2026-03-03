Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn’t Give Her Kids Internet Access

If it’s one thing Khloe Kardashian fans know about her parenting style is that it’s rigid in structure. She’s been open about sticking to a schedule and having rules for her two children, daughter True and son Tatum, on The Kardashians on Hulu.

Her sisters have often been critical of her as a mother and her choice to put her motherhood above all else. But in recent years, big sister Kim has admitted she’s adopted some of Khloe’s ways, which has been beneficial in her own motherhood journey.

Khloe’s recent revelation may be shocking. During the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, revealed that she doesn’t allow her children to have internet access. She says it’s to protect them from the already crazy digital and celebrity-filled world they live in.

“It’s normal to them to experience paparazzi. It’s strange, but that’s the norm. They’re not questioning it,” she shared. “And they don’t have social media. They don’t have the Internet in any way. My kids don’t have Google. They don’t have anything like that. So, they don’t know what even that means.”

“It’s just a different world. I don’t know how to explain it really,” she continued. “When they’re old enough, they will figure it out. I don’t believe kids — my son is 3 [and] my daughter’s 7½ — [should] be on social media in my opinion. They don’t need to know about the Internet.”

She says her daughter True doesn’t even know about some apps. “My daughter will be like, ‘I want to film a TikTok.’ They don’t know what TikTok is because I never talk about TikTok,” she explained. “They think that means a dancing video, and so we’ll just film dancing and that’s them dancing on my tables and just having fun. But, they don’t know about like trending sounds unless I show them something.”

Regarding when her children will be allowed cellphone access, Khloe says it’s near her teenage years. “That doesn’t mean she’ll get social media. That means she gets a phone,” she shared. “I don’t think kids should have social media until, I mean, I would love 16 [or] 17, but a phone we’re discussing on her 12th birthday.”