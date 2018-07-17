Khloe Kardashian Says Returning to Work After Becoming a Mom Was ‘Tough’

Khloé Kardashian revealed going back to work after the birth of baby True was not as easy as it looked.

In a new blog post on her website and app, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that going back to her busy work schedule, three months after True’s birth “has definitely caused me a little anxiety.”

But she eventually found her rhythm back.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian wrote, as first reported by PEOPLE.

She opened up about how even though the first day back on the clock was difficult, it definitely end on a happy note.

“On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!” Kardashian wrote.

The Good American co-creator explained she’s “a little nervous” to work every day this week, but that she’ll “be okay” and continue to remind herself that her bay is “in the best possible hands.”

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything,” Kardashian said. “Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.”

“But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often,” wrote the mother of one.

Since welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, Kardashian has been open about her first-time experiencing motherhood, talking about nursing habits, as well as scheduling time to work out between True’s naps and more.

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” she said in a series of selfie videos shared July 5 on Snapchat.

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?” Kardashian said as she cradled True and kissed her arm and forehead, even showing off the infant’s newly-pierced ears.

The working out has been paying off as well, as Kardashian revealed Monday she had lost 33 pounds since giving birth.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian on her app.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”