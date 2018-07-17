Khloe Kardashian Says Baby True Is Growing up ‘Too Fast’

Khloe Kardashian says her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter True Thompson is growing up “too fast.” The parents were spotted leaving a lunch date Monday at Joey in Woodland Hills when she gave a quick update on the 3-month-old.

Kardashian and Thompson exited the restaurant holding hands before hopping into a dark SUV when Kardashian told TMZ that True was “so good” and growing up “too fast.” Watch the video of the exchange above.

The new mom has been adjusting to motherhood in Los Angeles after spending the first two months of True’s life in Cleveland while Thompson played in the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since moving back to Los Angeles in June, Kardashian said that she has dropped a total of 33 pounds in the months following True’s birth.

Revealing the weight loss on her app and website on Monday, Kardashian attributed the quick weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” she said on her app.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Though she said she doesn’t want other new moms comparing themselves to her postpartum journey, she said that focusing on her own workouts has been something she’s done for her mental health.

“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she wrote.

In addition to focusing on her workouts, the 34-year-old has been eating clean since the birth of her baby, cutting out carbs and focusing on eating more protein, fruits and veggies.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” she wrote on her app last month. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

As for how things are going with Thompson, who became a dad for the second time when True was born, the two are reportedly working on their relationship together in couple’s therapy. Days before Kardashian gave birth to True, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating on Kardashian. While he caught flack for cheating, Kardashian was also the subject of negative attention when it appeared that she had decided to stay with him.

Lisa Stanley, a close friend of Kris Jenner, gave an interview on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ radio show on Monday, according to a report by the Daily Mail. She confirmed that the embattled couple is facing their issues head on with the help of a trained therapist.

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy,” Stanley said. “She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

She added that Jenner and the rest of the family initially pushed for Kardashian to leave Thompson.

“If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving,” Stanley admitted. “They’re not okay with this. This guy not only cheated on her, it was on video and the world saw it. And she was humiliated. But she’s choosing to stay. If all they had it their way, Tristan would just be the baby daddy. And be very much involved. Apparently he’s a good father.”

“Khloe was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons,” she said. “The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man. She was never planning on leaving him.”