Khloe Kardashian Provides First Glimpse of Baby True in Mother-Daughter Selfie

Khloe Kardashian let True Thompson make her social media debut! Well, kind of.

Khloé posted the first glimpse of her holding 1-month-old daughter True on Snapchat Thursday, sharing a selfie that included her newborn’s arm, clad in a white and pink onesie.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality personality, 33, made up the rest of the photo, lying down on a pink blanket while wearing a camouflage sweater and using the Snapchat flower filter.

The rare picture comes hours after Kardashian returned to Snapchat with a number of videos in which she opened up about her feelings post-workout with her trainer.

Admitting that she was “exhausted” following one of her first times working out since she’s given birth, the new mom said, “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings. No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Not only was Thursday a “big day” for Kardashian, it was also a major milestone for the baby girl.

“Baby True is a month old today, so it’s a big day for the both of us. I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong,” the Good American designer said in a video. “I want mind, body and soul all to be all lined up and in zen, and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.”

She also talked about her current fitness limitations, including trying to work out while breastfeeding her baby — reminding herself that “it’s only day one.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

Kardashian is also convinced that her daughter is going to be incredibly strong and athletic, just like her parents.

“Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” the Revenge Body host shared on her website.

“I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents,” Kardashian added.

Photo credit: Getty/ Kevin Mazur