Khloe Kardashian Shares New Peek at Baby True in Video

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a look at her little baby ballerina True, and fans couldn’t be more in love!

Kardashian, 33, captured footage of her baby wearing possibly the cutest ballerina get-up during a series of Instagram Story videos showing off her daughter with beau Tristan Thompson, whom the couple welcomed on April 16.

The little girl, who looks just like dad, is propped up on a tan couch in the video, wearing a light pink ballerina onesie, complete with tutu and mega-sized headband bow.

“Hey mama! Hi baby True!” Kardashian can be heard cooing in the videos. “Looking like a little lady!”

It’s then that Kardashian captured the sweetest little sneeze from her daughter, to which she responded, “Bless you, mama!” before adding, “Baby True, baby True, who is the cutest little munchkin?”

This isn’t the first peek at True that Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have gotten, but it is crazy to see how much the little girl has grown up in between snaps!

On fan accounts that reposted the videos, fans were quick to gush over the youngest Kardashian baby.

“Is there any of your genes in this child? She looks so much like Tristan,” one fan joked. “Beautiful baby. Motherhood is looking fantastic on you.”

“I literally could just sit and watch her all darn day,” another added. “Soooooo cute!!! I hope she is bringing you so much joy!”

The little girl might not have the most conventional name, but Kardashian revealed last month that calling her firstborn True was an idea that stuck with her since the beginning.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Kardashian wrote on her Khloe With a K website. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. suggested True.”

After Kris Jenner’s mom, M.J. Shannon, first floated the idea, she revealed that True was also her “great-grandfather’s first name and grandfather’s middle name.”

The Good American designer admitted that the name “stuck with me for my entire pregnancy,” even as she traveled to Cleveland, where Thompson calls home, and prepared to give birth. She said that out of all the names she considered, True “was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

In the post, Kardashian concluded that she’s glad “that it’s a family name,” and she is eager to get back to Los Angeles “so True can finally meet M.J. in person.”

