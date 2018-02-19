Khloe Kardashian Misses Her Pre-Pregnancy Body: ‘I’ll See You Very Soon!’

Seven months into her first pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian is missing her “old body,” she revealed to fans on Instagram Sunday.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be shared a slideshow of photos from the filming of this season of Revenge Body, prior to her pregnancy, in which she is wearing a sexy white jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a gold belt as well as as black long-sleeve dress with matching thigh high boots.

“Old pics,” she captioned the photos, “but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!”

She added, “Hi old body I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and while she said in her December pregnancy announcement that the soon-to-be-father makes her feel “beautiful at all stages,” she’s also been candid with fans about missing her fit figure as her pregnancy continues.

In January, the Good American designer told her Twitter followers that she had been Googling her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am Googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she wrote at the time. “Holy cow.”

But when asked by a fan “on a scale from Kim to Kourtney” how much she is enjoying pregnancy, referencing sister Kim Kardashian‘s two complicated and miserable pregnancies and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s love of pregnancy, the E! celeb made it clear her pre-pregnancy envy was just a passing phase.

“I am definitely in the middle,” she replied. “I feel very grateful that I’m not as miserable as Kim was. But Kourtney was far too excited LOL. We are all so different and that’s the beauty of it. The female body is miraculous.”

And while Kardashian was working out regularly during the beginning stages of her pregnancy in order to stay healthy throughout the nine-month process, she told fans she’s never been a fan of weighing herself.

“Personally, I don’t believe in scales. I think they can be really counterproductive,” she wrote on her website and app last month. “Muscle weighs more than fat! But our brains won’t calculate that. We’ll be super hard on ourselves and not take into account that we’re actually putting on healthy numbers.”

The reality TV personality added that having a healthy relationship with what your scale tells you can make a big difference.

“Obviously, I don’t mind if other people use scales. I don’t necessarily think they’re bad if you have a healthy relationship with them!” she said.

“Knowledge is power, so knowing how much you weigh or how much you want to weigh can be smart. Just don’t get obsessed with the tactic. From time to time, I weigh myself just to see what that number is — but I definitely don’t live or die by what I see,” she added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian