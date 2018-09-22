Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Post-Pregnancy Figure on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian showed off her flawless post-pregnancy body on her latest Instagram, bringing endless praise from her followers and fans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her first baby girl, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, took to Instagram to share a shot of herself and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan at the launch party for sister Kylie Jenner and friend Jordyn Woods’ new makeup line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This one right here though!!! She’s my Apposh!!! My Armenian sister,” she wrote on the caption, as first reported by PEOPLE.

In the image, Kardashian sports a pink tube top and matching skirt, showing off her fit figure five months after giving birth. Kardashian also rocked a pair of triple white Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and a pink fanny pack around her waist.

The photo inspired many of her fans to praise Kardashian’s post-pregnancy figure on the comments section of her Instagram.

“U look Amazin,” one user wrote.

“U look skinny girl after that baby,” another one commented.

A third commenter wrote: “You really are perfect. You are the most beautiful Kardashian.”

Kardashian’s figure also got the attention of her older sister Kourtney. Before attending the event Friday, Kourtney shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing Khloé dancing to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” in the car.

Khloé’s night out came one day after Thompson made headlines sparking cheating concerns once again, after he was spotted leaving a Hollywood night club with his group of friends and some girls Thursday night.

Despite the photos, a source told PEOPLE that the basketball player’s night was low-key, and that he remained faithful to his girlfriend.

“Tristan arrived at Warwick with a group of guys and one girl. Some of his friends are single though. It didn’t seem the girl was with Tristan,” a source told the publication abut Thompson. “There were other girls hanging around the table, but Tristan didn’t really interact with them. His friends chatted with girls, but Tristan was very low-key.”

He reportedly left around 2:30 a.m., when he was photographed, and returned home to his girlfriend. Khloé reportedly will be heading back to Cleveland in the coming weeks as basketball season gets underway.

“It’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” another source told the outlet. “It’s not going to be easy for her, but she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Need more Kardashian-Jenner happenings? Tune in to new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!