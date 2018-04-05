Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Bans ‘KUWTK’ Cameras From Delivery Room

Khloé Kardashian is keeping the birth of her first child off-camera.

The pregnant reality personality is due with her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child, a daughter, any day now, but footage from the delivery room reportedly won’t appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests,” a source told Radar this week.

The source continued that Kardashian is keeping her demands for the delivery room low-key, despite her high-status lifestyle, saying, “She just needs a small room to herself, clean and neat.”

Khloé’s birthing plans are much more simple than her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who reportedly required a 1,000 thread count Egyptian sheets, special meals, and full hair and makeup.

Khloé is planning on giving birth in Cleveland, which is where Thompson calls home while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but she’s reportedly trying to keep the delivery room nice and quiet when the time comes.

“That means her family should stay at home, which they’re fighting her on of course,” the source added. “They’re a little put out but she insists she just needs her baby daddy and her doctor in the room with her.”

Luckily, despite sister Kim’s problems with both of her pregnancies, Khloé’s pregnancy has been “a breeze,” she revealed on her website and app last week.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she gushed. “So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

The mom-to-be will have plenty of help available too, with sister Kim stepping in to help already.

“Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with her sister earlier this week. “I’m like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it’s going to go down.”

She continued: “You cannot tell her anything right now that’s too sensitive because she’s just so freaked out. So, I can’t really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She’s just going to have to figure that all out and slowly.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian