Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Start Celebrating Christmas Early With First Holiday Photos

Khloe Kardashian and baby True have started celebrating Christmas early, with the proud mom posted their first holiday photos.

The 34-year-old mother posed with her 7-month-old daughter in front of their family Christmas tree and shared the images on her Instagram Story.

Both ladies look incredibly happy, with True flashing a big, beautiful grin as she prepares to celebrate her very first Christmas.

Kardashian is sporting a long-sleeved, black turtleneck and a pair of ripped jeans. She also rocked long black, almond-style nails.

True looked absolutely adorable in her cream-colored outfit with long-sleeves and matching bottoms.

Kardashian shared another photo of herself on her main Instagram page, showing off her new platinum blonde look and sharing details about how she got it.

I loooooove my new hair color! Thank you so much [Maisha Oliver and Tracey Cunningham] for always being available for my last minute hair ideas,” she wrote in the post. “[Maisha Oliver] my weave is insanely good! You are so beyond talented!! [Tracey Cunningham] you truly are a magician!! My hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it. I have to say my healthy hair is because of you!”

Many of Kardashian’s followers have since commented on her post, showering her with praise for both her looks and her baby daughter.

“[Khloe] you’re amazingly beautiful,” one person tweeted, adding, “love the hair. But I must say girl that baby is stealing mommas spotlight she is so adorable, I love seeing you as a momma!”

“You always look so beautiful! I love you, and all your sisters, however, you are my favorite,” someone else commented, “You remind me so much of my sister in law!! So fun, so sweet, yet don’t take no crap!!!”

While Khloe did not include True’s father, Tristan Thompson, in the holiday photos, the two are reportedly doing well after his cheating scandal earlier this year, and are even rumored to be hoping for another child.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” a source close to the couple told reporters.

“In her head, she and Tristan are fine,” the insider went on to say, then adding that “nothing will stop” the reality TV star from growing a family with Thompson. The source did also say, however, that her friends and family are not on-board with her plan due to Thompson’s past indiscretions.