Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Shows off Baby Bump in New Selfie, Claims She’s Suffering Hair Loss

About a month after she revealed that she was pregnant, Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish has given fans an update on her pregnancy. According to the Daily Mail, Parrish took a selfie in order to show off her growing baby bump. On social media, she also recounted one of the side effects that she’s been experiencing during her second pregnancy.

In the selfie, which appeared to have been posted to her Instagram Story, Parrish can be seen posing in front of her mirror with her dog right by her side. She captioned the post by writing, “Feelin’ Good, Feelin Great! No nausea, no sickness. Just a lot more hair loss this time… yep, I’m rubbing in it!’” In a separate video that she posted on Instagram, Parrish once again showed off her baby bump by showcasing herself and Hart engaging in one of their low-key date nights amidst self-quarantine. The video featured the couple performing all the right moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on Apr 10, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

As previously mentioned, Parrish’s posts come weeks after she announced that she and Hart were expecting their second child together. At the time, she took to Instagram to post a photo of her growing baby bump. She also included a short and sweet caption about welcoming another little one into their family.

“In the midst of all this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote, including a baby emoji to boot. “soon to be a family of 6!” Parrish and Hart share one son together, Kenzo Kash Hart. Hart also has two children, a daughter named Heaven Hart and a son named Hendrix Hart, from a previous relationship with his ex, Torrei Hart. Prior to the couple’s recent pregnancy announcement, the Jumanji star previously opened up about the possibility of adding another child to their family. In April 2019, he told USA Today that he and his wife were planning on having one more baby.

“We’re going to do one more and then we’re going to throw in the towel after that,” Hart said. “One more is enough – that’s a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it.”

This story was originally published April 12, 2020.