Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Second Child Together

Eniko Parrish revealed that she is pregnant on Tuesday in a joy-filled Instagram post. The wife of comedian Kevin Hart posted a photo of herself in a sheer gown, showing the hint of a baby bump on the way. Fans showered her in congratulations for the happy news.

“In the midst of all this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” Parrish wrote in her caption. She included an emoji of a baby with a pacifier, a smiley face giving a hug and a bright sparkle to show her mood. She also included the hashtag “glowing and growing,” writing: “Soon to be a family of 6!”

Parrish got plenty of joyful responses from friends and fans on social media. So far her husband has not made a post of his own.

“Congrats guys!!!! What a blessing!!!!” wrote actress Mirtha Michelle Castro Mármol.

“Now I can finally shout CONGRATULATIONS again BEAUTIFUL!!!! Best blessing during this time for sure! I’d much rather look at your pregnancy pics on my timeline,” added Eudoxie Bridges. “Love you guys and can’t wait to come rub on that belly when it’s safe.”

“Omg yesssss!!!!!!! Congratulations my queen. We all need this good energy. So happy for you both,” commented health coach Massy Arias.

This will be the second child for Parrish and Hart together, as well as the second Parrish has carried herself. The couple has joint custody of Hart’s son and daughter from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart as well.

Hart and Parrish were married in 2016. They had a son, Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. Hart later admitted that he cheated on Parrish while she was pregnant with Kenzo.

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved,” Hart said in an interview on the Power 105.1 radio show. “That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it. I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—ing massive mistake.”

Things may be different this time around, if for no other reason than the Hart family remains in self-isolation like so many people around the world due to the coronavirus. It was clear that Parrish’s followers were worried about the pandemic in their comments, but they kept their words positive for her.