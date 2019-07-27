Kendrick Lamar and Fiancée Whitney Alford Reportedly Welcome First Child

Kendrick Lamar is officially a father. The rapper and fiancée Whitney Alford welcomed their first child over the weekend, Us Weekly confirmed. An insider told the outlet Alford gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. The notoriously private couple did not reveal that they were expecting. In fact, they still haven’t gone public about the birth of their baby girl.

Still, fans were excited for the couple, and wasted no time sending congratulatory messages on Twitter.

“Congrats to [Kendrick Lamar] & hi fiancée Whitney Alford on their newborn baby girl!” one fan tweeted.

“Congratulations [Kendrick Lamar] on you new baby girls arrival ! Girls are a blessing. Little Princess to the King,” another wrote on Twitter. “Take this time to reflect and see the beauty in what God allows us to hold.”

“[Kendrick Lamar] CONGRATS ON THE BABY!!!” another person chimed in.

“Congratulations to the king [Kendrick Lamar] & Miss. Alford welcoming a baby girl,” someone else added.

Lamar first confirmed that he was engaged to Alford in 2015, during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning show. Asked about Alford, he said, “Yeah, yeah, definitely.”

“I’m loyal to the soil,” he told the show’s hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Ye, of his relationship at the time.

He went on to say, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

At that point, Lamar and Alford had been dating for a decade. Per Us Weekly, the pair met while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California. After high school, Alford went on to attend California State University Long Beach, graduating with a degree in accounting. She later became a licensed aesthetician.

Lamar opened up about their relationship in an interview with Billboard. He told the magazine in 2015 that Alford was more than his girlfriend.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” the rapper said at the time. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

It’s unclear when Lamar and Alford plan to tie the knot. The couple keeps much of their personal lives private.