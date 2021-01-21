Kelly Rowland Shows off 9-Month Baby Bump in Workout Videos

✖

Kelly Rowland is ready for her baby to make its debut! The pregnant singer, 39, got in a workout Wednesday as she waits for the birth of her second child. At nine months pregnant, the former Destiny's Child member looked fit and fabulous as she rocked a peach sports bra and leggings while showing off her baby bump as she did squats, leg lifts and wall sits with her trainer.

Rowland captioned one of the clips, shared to her Instagram Story, "... What is the baby waiting for?" The musician, who is also mom to 6-year-old son Titan with husband Tim Weatherspoon, has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media, showing off her dance moves at every stage on TikTok. Last week, she marked officially being nine months pregnant in a black catsuit and thigh-high boots, walking a makeshift runway in her backyard and looking fabulous. "9 months and ready!" she wrote in the caption. "WALK."

Rowland announced her pregnancy in October, baring her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health as she revealed that having another baby had been something her family had talked about even pre-COVID. "We had been talking about [having a second child] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let’s see what happens,'" Rowland shared. While she was struggling with whether or not to share the happy news publicly during such a dark time, she wanted "to remind people that life is important."

(Photo: Kelly Rowland)

Being "knocking at 40's door in February," the star shared she has been focusing on taking care of herself, especially being hit during this pregnancy with an "overwhelming sense of exhaustion" that left her unable to swim, lift weights and jog like she did while expecting Titan. Instead, she has been focusing on yoga, walking and stretching, she said at the time.

When she first found out she was pregnant, the "Motivation" singer revealed she was concerned how fans would take the news. "I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed... They wanted an album first, but they got a baby... I have to figure this out so they get both,'" she said, calling her fifth album "very organic, coming from me."

She also expressed how emotionally taxing it is to be bringing a Black child into the world amid the current social and political climate. "I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry," she said. "Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence."