Kelly Rowland Hopes to Have ‘Quads Like Serena Williams’

Since the start of Kelly Rowland‘s career with Destiny’s Child to her own solo efforts, it’s no secret that the 38-year-old is in the best shape of her life. But while the Georgia native has a stunning physique featuring a flat belly, cut arms and sculpted shoulders, Rowland admits to PopCulture.com in an exclusive that she promised herself she would have “quads like Serena Williams” before 2019 is over.

“It’s usually seven,” Rowland explained to PopCulture.com, disclosing how she got up an hour early for her workout at 6 a.m., before revealing what she does for various workouts. “But what did I do this morning? We did weights this morning. I did low intensity training … but sometimes I actually go back and forth between high intensity and low intensity pilates and yoga. And of course I love my Soul Cycle. I like to squeeze that in there, but the yoga and the pilates actually just kind of stretches my body out and allows it to breathe from all the waste and everything. But I promised myself that I would get my quads like Serena Williams.”

Rowland laughed when she admitted it was her goal in sharing her love for the legendary tennis player.

The 38-year-old recently teamed up with Honey Nut Cheerios in support of their initiative: Happy Hearts. The goal is to inspire people to partake in healthy behavioral activity like laughing and loving more. This is a goal that runs deep with the “Motivation” singer.

“..I love the fact that they’re inspiring people to basically have happy, healthy hearts. And for me, it hits so close to home because I actually lost my mother to cardiac arrest.”

After such a devastating loss, that encouraged the singer to step up her heart healthy game by exercising, eating heart healthy foods and getting checked out by a doctor to see where her cholesterol levels were at. She also encourages everyone to know where their numbers are at in hopes of staying healthy and potentially saving their life.

Rowland is a mom to Titan, her 4-year-old son who she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and says he loves the delicious breakfast meal.

“It was the first cereal that we, me and my husband, actually tested out on Titan and he was like, ‘I like this one, mom.’ So it’s the cutest thing to share that with them.”

Consumers are able to get involved in their own healthy lifestyle by participating in the Cheerios Whole Heart Challenge by visiting Cheerios’ Heart Matters website.

She also revealed whether she and her former trio will ever reunite for a Destiny’s Child reunion tour with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

“It’s nothing that we’ve talked about. Yeah. It’s nothing that we’ve talked about. We just celebrated Michelle’s birthday last night and we just talked about what everybody’s doing in their lives right now. That’s really been our focus is just to support and love each other and everybody’s projects,” she explained.

Although Rowland has gone on to have a successful solo career, she said it didn’t come without a major adjustment. For now, she’s staying busy in the studio so fans can expect new music from the singer sooner rather than later.