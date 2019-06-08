Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share ‘Approved’ Photos of Daughter Lola Glowing on Prom Night

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola Consuelos took the spotlight from her parents for prom night Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 6, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

Ripa shared photos of Lola, 17, with her boyfriend Tarek Fahmy, before they headed off to prom. She included a second photo with her daughter. In both photos, Lola is seen wearing a striking green dress.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 [heart emojis] love you,” Ripa wrote.

Consuelos shared the photo of Lola with Ripa on his own Instagram page, adding “My girls” and a red heart emoji.

Lola and Fahmy also went to a prom last year, starring in another Instagram photo Ripa proudly shared. “Prom night 2018,” Ripa wrote alongside the photo of Lola wearing a satin evening gown, adding five stars.

Consuelos and Ripa are also parents to Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. When Joaquin celebrated his birthday in February, Ripa shared selfies with Joaquin to mark the big day.

Ripa loves sharing photos of her children when they were younger and only recently started sharing more recent photos. She once explained to Jimmy Fallon that Lola would get particularly upset whenever she saw her mother post a photo of her.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever. Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” she jokingly told Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2017. She explained that Lola was not happy about seeing an old photo of her in a Halloween costume resurface.

“I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an 8-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday.’ I’m in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says ‘Lola’… I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it, but what if it’s an emergency?’” Ripa continued. “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ That was the end of the discussion. I was like, ‘I will take it down from Instagram.’”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ripa talked about the beauty tips she shared with Lola.

“Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that,” Ripa said.

Lola added that her mother’s makeup advice is “less is more,” adding, “Although sometimes I look back on pictures of myself from eighth grade and think, oh, I just did not get it at all.”

There was one beauty tip Lola does not want to hear from her mother: get a hair cut.

“She wants me to cut my hair into a bob,” Lola told PEOPLE. “Never happening.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kelly Ripa