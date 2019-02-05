Kelly Ripa, Mariah Carey, Real Housewives and More Shower Andy Cohen in Love After He Welcomes Baby

Bravo’s Andy Cohen became a father for the first time on Monday, Feb. 4 when he welcomed son Benjamin Allen via surrogate, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself cradling his newborn son. “He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, the Watch What Happens Live host has received an outpouring of love on social media from celebrities as well as members of his Bravo family.

“Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!!” Mariah Carey wrote underneath the post. “Can’t wait to meet Benjamin, he’s very lucky to have you as a dad.”

Kelly Ripa commented, “He’s perfect! Like father, like son.”

Gabrielle Union noted the fact that Cohen was cradling his son to his chest in their photo together, writing, “Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!”

“Congratulations a million times,” added Pink.

Hoda Kotb dedicated her inspiration quote of the day to the new dad.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi commented, “What a gorgeous pic! Never seen you happier in all these years. So glad for you my love!”

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann gushed over the post and told Cohen to “enjoy every minute.”

Several Housewives also got in on the action, with Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards writing, “I cannot stop crying” and New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga commenting, “This makes so happy. Congrats big Daddy!!!!!! Xoxoxoxoxox.”

Richards’ co-star Lisa Rinna encouraged her Twitter followers to do a happy dance for Cohen and his son.

Get up on a table and dance for @Andy and his beautiful baby Benjamin NOW!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/W7LYdVLTGD — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 5, 2019

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel also tweeted her congratulations and made a sweet pun with Cohen’s son’s initials.

Congratulations @Andy on the greatest love of your life Benjamin Allen Cohen!!! 😘 👶 🍼 Baby you’ve got #BAC — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 5, 2019

Cohen’s fellow celebrity parents also offered some advice, with Jerry O’Connell writng, “Congrats @Andy with your baby Aquarian! Lemme know if you need help with the car seat. The first time is tricky.”

Anna Faris joked, “Are you ready for breastfeeding? It’s harder than it looks.”

Cohen previously celebrated his son’s impending birth with a star-studded baby shower that was attended by nearly every cast member of all of Bravo’s Housewives franchises, which the host recently referred to as the Super Bowl.

you guys were right, my baby shower actually WAS the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/hvYXIq5qiv — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 4, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy