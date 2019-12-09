Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Grace Consuelos Stun During NYC Red Carpet Event

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos drew all the attention when they stepped out together for a mother-daughter date night at the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event Sunday night. Strutting the red carpet ahead of the event, which Ripa co-hosted with Anderson Cooper, the 49-year-old morning talk show host and her 18-year-old daughter posed for the flashing cameras.

For the outing, Ripa opted for a sparkly black velvet mini dress that she paired with embellished black heels. Meanwhile, Consuelos wore a sapphire satin dress that featured a drop necklace and a cinched tie at the waist. She completed the ensemble with white Off-White heeled booties with their signature “For Walking” printed on the side, according to PEOPLE.

The 18-year-old college student had donned the dress when visiting her family for Thanksgiving dinner and a little Black Friday shopping last month. Ripa had shared the photo to her Instagram account, generating plenty of comments from her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:20pm PST

“Your kids are a beautiful mix of the two of you!” one fan wrote.

“Can’t say enough good things about this photo. what a family,” another added.

“Consuelos clan looking, [star emoji]” a third commented.

Thanksgiving dinner and Ripa and Consuelos’ Sunday night outing come just months after the 18-year-old hit a major milestone: she moved out of her family home and onto college campus. Speaking on Live With Kelly and Ryan just days after dropping Consuelos off, Ripa opened up about the moment.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” she said. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!”

“I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing,” she continued. “I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

Currently, Ripa and her husband only have one child remaining in their home. Their oldest, son Michael, who recently appeared on The CW’s Riverdale as a younger version of his father’s character, Hiram Lodge, also attends NYU.