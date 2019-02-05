Kelly Ripa Admits What She Regrets About Having Children

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are parents to three kids — Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15 — but according to Ripa, she regrets not having even more.

“I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” she told Ryan Seacrest on the Tuesday, Feb. 5 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “There is [sic] many different reasons. First of all, triangulation. When they are small…you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable.”

“But I also just loved having them,” she continued. “I adore them as the grown-ups that they’ve become…but when they are tiny, they are just so adorable. And they say amazing things, and I miss all of that.”

Ripa and Consuelos first met on the set of All My Children and tied the knot in 1996. The mom of three had her kids on her mind during the show after discussing her friend Andy Cohen‘s newborn son, with Ripa sharing that the Watch What Happens Live host has been “like, at times, a surrogate dad” to her children.

“I’m getting emotional,” she said. “He is a great, great family man. And I am so so happy and thrilled for you both. This baby is the luckiest baby, and Andy is the luckiest dad. The whole Cohen family, we are all so happy and thrilled for you.”

The 48-year-old also shared her congratulations for Cohen, noting that she was “practically” in the delivery room when his son, Benjamin Allen, was born.

“I was honored to practically be in the delivery room, on the phone with my friend, Bruce Bozzi, who was actually in the delivery room,” she told her co-host. “[Andy] named the baby after his grandfather, Ben Allen. He’s obviously over the moon, he’s in love. He looks, I have to say, like he’s been born to do this his whole life.”

Cohen’s son was born via surrogate, and Ripa made sure to thank the women who help make dreams like Cohen’s come true.

“[They’re] so generous and selfless,” she said. “We thank you as well.”

After Cohen shared his happy news on Instagram, Ripa posted a photo of a cake with a topper that read, “It’s a boy.”

“It sure is! Welcome Benjamin!” she wrote. “We’ve been waiting for you!!! Mazel Tov @bravoandy.”

She also offered a comment on Cohen’s announcement post, writing, “He’s perfect! Like father, like son.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Nick Agro