Kelly Osbourne Says Ozempic Critics Are Jealous That 'They Can't Afford It'

Osbourne says Ozempoic "is very expensive" right now "but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Kelly Osbourne is no stranger to hot takes, and the new mom has one about Ozempic that is sure to raise some eyebrows. Speaking to E! News, Osbourne opened up about the Type 2 diabetes medications currently being heralded as weight loss miracle, saying that she thinks some critics of the drug are jealous that "they can't afford it."

"I think it's amazing," Osbourne told E! News of the Ozempic trend, while attending Dolly Parton's Pet Gala last month. "There are a million ways to lose weight; why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

She then went on to defend Ozempic and those who use it for weight loss by saying, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Interestingly, just last year Osbourne's mom, Sharon, seemingly expressed a different position on Ozempic. Speaking to comedian Bill Maher on an episode of his Club Random podcast, Sharon said, "It's different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f—ing s— because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous."

Sharon later added, "After a couple of weeks, it goes. And then you're just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry." Notably, Osbourne did not specifically call out Ozempic by name, though she strongly implied that it was the "injection" she was referring to.