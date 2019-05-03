Keira Knightley Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Keira Knightley, who is pregnant with her and husband James Righton’s second child.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress was photographed on Thursday with her hand above her baby bump at a Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris, France. She wore a cream-colored gown that accentuated the growing bump, and accessorized with strappy sandals and her long brown locks flowing over her shoulder.

Knightley and Righton welcomed their first child, daughter Edie, in May 2015.

In January, Knightley opened up about her parenting style and told Balance magazine that adjusting to life as a new mom was a learning process.

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother,” she said at the time. “I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f—ing difficult.”

“It’s OK to say that,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid, it’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”

Knightley told Ellen DeGeneres on DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show in October that she doesn’t allow Edie to watch some of the Disney princess classics, like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

“Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” she explained at the time. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but… Little Mermaid. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

She said Edie has focused on aspirations outside of the princess world, such as possibly being a dentist one day.

“It’s changed. She did want to be a dentist, which I was super happy about,” Knightley said. “I thought, you know, that’s a stable career… Now she wants to be a lion. Which I think is slightly more problematic. She roars very well.”