Keira Knightley Bans Daughter From Watching 2 Disney Films

There are two Disney movies Keria Knightley’s daughter Edie is not allowed to watch, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres this week.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 33-year-old told DeGeneres that her daughter is not allowed to watch Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cinderella, banned because she just waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” Knightley said of the 1950 film. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously.”

The audience clapped for that answer, before the Colette star explained why Edie cannot watch The Little Mermaid even though she likes the movie.

“This is the one I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film. But Little Mermaid… I mean the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello? But the problem is it’s The Little Mermaid, and I love The Little Mermaid so that one’s a little tricky, but I’m keeping to it,” Knightley said. “She is allowed to watch [Finding] Dory however, who’s a big favorite in our house.”

That last sentence came as a sigh of relief for DeGeneres, who voiced Dory in Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Knightley also approves of Frozen and Moana as viewing material for Edie.

Knightley also has strong Disney ties herself. She played Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, most recently in last year’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. She also plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in the studio’s upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

“We shot it almost two years ago and I think I’ve still got glitter in my house,” Knightley told DeGeneres of her new film. “It’s impossible to get off. It’s a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film.”

She jokingly told DeGeneres that she will put a “no glitter” clause in her future contracts.

“It is very definitely now in my contract that I won’t work with glitter. Absolutely not,” Knightley joked.

Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, welcomed their first daughter Edie in 2015.

Knightley also probably does not plan on showing Edie any R-rated movies any time soon since she has already used the f-word at least twice. The actress said Edie said the f-word after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, then again recently after Righton got into a car crash.

“It was very polite,” Knightley told PEOPLE. “Other than that, she has never said any — there’s not been any swear words. So it’s just twice, and both times perfectly.”

You can see Knightley in two films this year. She stars in Colette as the French novelist best known for writing Gigi. The Nutcraker and the Seven Realms hits theaters on Nov. 2. It also features Mackenzie Foy, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman.

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI