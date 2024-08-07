Kehlani Addresses Ex's Claim That She's Involved in a Cult

Singer Kehlani issued a statement on social media on Tuesday refuting their ex's claim that they are part of a "cult." Kehlani shares 5-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi with Javaughn Young-White, who recently filed for full custody. Kehlani said that Young-White's accusation is "incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate and simply untrue."

"I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe," the 29-year-old singer wrote on their Instagram Story. "I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community. I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times. My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so. This is who I am and what I have always focused on."

Kehlani had Adeya with Young-White in March of 2019, but it's unclear when their romance began or ended. Young-White played guitar in Kehlani's live band at the time. Kehlani's post indicated that she will avoid speaking about her family issues going forward, thanking fans for their respect.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 27-year-old Young-White criticized Kehlani's parenting choices going all the way back to her home birth, writing: "Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in." He wrote that Kehlani has ceded this "cult" complete control over their life, particularly "when it comes to the upbringing" of Adeya.

The court has ordered Young-White and Kehlani to undergo mediation to discuss their custody agreement and legal status. Young-White's name does not appear on Adeya's birth certificate, and he hopes this legal process will change that.

It's unclear which organization or religious group Young-White is describing as a "cult," but in 2020 Kehlani told an interviewer from Bust that she was practicing "La Regla de Ocha." They said: "The more recognized term for it is Santeria. The African term is Lucumí. It's a really gorgeous religion that I didn't seek out, but it sought me." At the time, Kehlani said they had been practicing this religion for two years, while her latest Instagram Story refers to a "former religious community," indicating that she has left one behind.

Court documents feature Young-White's claims that members of Kehlani's religious community were given extensive childcare responsibilities while the singer was on tour, including bathing with Adeya and sleeping in the same bed as her. Young-White claims that he was "physically restrained" from approaching his daughter while she was in the care of these people. He also claims that an unnamed leader in this organization faces "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault."