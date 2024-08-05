Kehlani's Ex Claims She's Involved in Cult Amidst Custody Battle

Kehlani's baby daddy, Javaughn Young-White, fears she's part of a sex cult and that her belief system is influencing the way she's raising their daughter, Adeya. Per court documents obtained by TMZ, he wants full custody of the 5-year-old.

Young-White says the singer's association with the cult has been for a few years. He says the alleged cult leader has been accused of sexual assault and believes Adeeya is at risk if the court does not intervene. The former pair welcomed Adeya in 2019 and split in 2020.

Discussing their co-parenting in the 2021 Facebook Watch special Pride On! Kehlani & Larry's Excellent Pride Ride, Kehlani previously praised him as a father. "I have a 2-year-old daughter...She's the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other's ability to be good parents," she said at the time.

She continued: "We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him I've come to newer terms with my sexuality and he's super, super, super supportive," the singer said.

Young-White says Kehlani is brainwashed, so much so that she has not allowed him to see their daughter. He also believes Kehlani's hectic tour schedule and her current environment aren't fit for the well-being of their child.

The allegations against Kelani are shocking, and date back to the beginning of her motherhood journey. "Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in," Young-White says in court documents. "Due to the fact that Adeya was born in a home and not in a conventional setting like a hospital, my name is not on Adeya's birth certificate." it's unclear if a paternity test has proven he's the father.

He demands that his name be added to the birth certificate, and says he's unaware if Adeya has a social security number because Kehlani refuses to share it with him, per PEOPLE.

As for the alleged cult leader's alleged crimes, he alleges the leader has "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault" against women and young girls. Young-White says that he was able to spend time with their daughter when Kehlani went on tour, but that has changed. Now, he says the singer leaves Adeya with "random strangers" who are also members of the cult, including the leader, and she sleeps in the bed with them and is bathed by them. In addition to full custody, he also wants child support from Kehlani.