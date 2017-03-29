Kathie Lee Gifford Meets Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Haley Joy in Heartwarming New Photo

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

This is the photo we have been dying to see!

Katie Lee Gifford has finally met Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy and based on the excitement on Hoda’s face the meeting went great! Gifford is the latest Today ­co-host to meet the precious little girl.

“My girl met my girl and my face exploded!” Kotb wrote alongside the photo on Instagram Monday.

Gifford was one of the only people that knew Kotb was adopting her daughter before she announced the exciting news on the Today show in February, which only seems fitting for this pair of best friends.

The new mom has been updating her social media pages almost daily with new photos of her visitors or sweet gifts she has received for her daughter.

Based on the love in each of the photos, Haley Joy is one lucky girl!

