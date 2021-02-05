Katherine Heigl's Kids: Meet the 'Firefly Lane' Star's Family

✖

Katherine Heigl's new Netflix series Firefly Lane has been a huge hit with audiences and has had many wondering about the actress's real-life family. Heigl has been married to pop-folk singer/songwriter Josh Kelley since 2007, and together the couple shares three children. Their two elder children, Naleigh (2009) and Adalaide (2012) are adopted. The couple later welcomed their youngest, Joshua, in 2016.

Back in 2018, Heigl sat down for a Today show interview and spoke about how it felt to become a parent. "When I first became a mother, the idea of loving my children the way I did terrified me. Because it could be all taken away," she shared, then going on to reference the death of her older bother. "I have witnessed the worst thing that can happen to a parent happen to my parents. And I think that it definitely affects how you feel and what you think and what your core beliefs are about life and parenting and love."

Heigl also shared some of her worries during a past InStyle interview, saying, "There’s this thing where, as a new mother, you’re just constantly going, 'Am I doing this right?'" She later commented on her and Kelley choosing to adopt first, saying, "I don’t know why I felt like it was so important for me to do it before we had biological children, but I felt like I had been waiting and dreaming about Naleigh for a long time." Heigl explained that this was something the couple talked about before they even got engaged.

"I wanted to make sure we were on the same page," she continued. "Not everybody feels the way I do about adoption.” Fortunately, Josh did!" Heigl's passion for adopting may be rooted in the fact that her sister, Meg, was also adopted.

During a past conversation with Scholastic, Heigl explained her family history. "My sister Meg is Korean, and my parents adopted her three years before I was born. I wanted my own family to resemble the one I came from, so I always knew I wanted to adopt from Korea."

She continued, "We have talked about having biological children as well, but we decided to adopt first. I just wanted to be a mom. So however we do that, it’s fine with me. I’d like to adopt again." Fans can stream Season 1 of Firefly Lane right now on Netflix.