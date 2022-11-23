Katey Sagal Celebrates Daughter's Major Accomplishment

Katey Sagal is a proud mom after her daughter recently embarked on a new career venture. The Sons of Anarchy alum was beaming with joy in late October after daughter Sarah Grace White, whom she shares with ex-husband Jack White, released her debut single, "Touching," Sagal doing a bit of promotion on social media as she eagerly encouraged her followers to give the song a listen.

The actress shared her enthusiasm on Instagram on Oct. 21 as "Touching" dropped. Sharing the song to her account, Sagal wrote, "my amazing daughter. First single. Streaming link in my bio. EP out soon! Loving it." In the hashtags, she added, "Proud mom" and "beautiful voices." On her own account, White wrote of the song, "my first single, is out today. like a little tether, like a running balm, like horses," adding, "so proud of this and the people in it. much more to share, but for now, this," as she released the song.

White's new venture into music has already earned her plenty of fans. Commenting on Sagal's post, one person wrote, "Oh wow it's giving a little bit of Kate Bush, love it! Congrats to your daughter," with another adding, "I love it and that she has her own sound. Nothing like this on the radio." A third person wrote, "Wow! What a lovely voice. Hmm...apple doesn't fall far from the tree." "Touching" also prompted plenty of fans to call for a mother-daughter collaboration, with one person writing, "It's so good! We need another duet from you two, your voices worked so well together in Orphan Girl," as somebody else commented, "Get in the studio NOW with her! The production on her song would suit you so well! Congrats to your beautiful daughter!"

While it remains unclear if Sagal will collaborate with her daughter, one thing is certain: she's going to keep proudly encouraging and sharing White's musical endeavors. As White dropped her second single, "Ribbon," on Saturday, Nov. 19, Sagal once again took to social media to spread the news, writing, "My lovely girl. New single "Ribbon" out now! Streaming link in my bio. Full EP on its way in the new year. Enjoy."

Since releasing her debut single, White has since also released the music video for "Touching," which was directed by her "twisted friend caroline falls." White's EP Are You Here This Time is set to release on Friday, Feb. 3.