Katey Sagal Steps out to Support 'Married... with Children' Daughter Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate received the support of a lifetime during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction. It marked her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. She was joined by her Married … With Children TV mom Katey Sagal, who helped Applegate to the podium and physically supported her while standing during her speech. She attended the event without shoes to be more comfortable amid her mobility challenges. "I can't stand for too long so I'm going to thank the people I really need to thank," Applegate began. Applegate said Sagal was "just gonna be here," holding her steady, joking it was "so Katey to steal [my] thunder."

The popular comedy series ran from 1987 to 1997, making it the longest-lasting live-action sitcom that aired on FOX. The show was the first series to be broadcast in the primetime slot of the then-new fourth network, coming behind ABC, NBC, and CBS. Applegate is also known for the Anchorman films and the television programs Jesse and Up All Night.

Applegate learned of her MS diagnosis while she was filming the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. Her symptoms proceeded for some time before she went to see a doctor. "I wish I had paid attention," she said in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month. "But who was I to know?"

Unaware of the severity of the disease, she figured meds could help. "There was the sense of, 'Well, let's get her some medicine so she can get better,'" Applegate recalled. "And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time."

MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. Different symptoms can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination.