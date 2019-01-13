Kate Hudson Shares Tender Breastfeeding Photo of Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is proving to be just like any other mother with her latest snapshot alongside infant daughter, Rani.

On Saturday, Hudson shared a photo of herself breastfeeding 3-month-old daughter, Rani in the midst of a busy work day to social network, Instagram.

In the photo, the 39-year-old mother-of-three can be seen sporting stylish threads from her brand, Fabletics — a pair of maroon yoga pants and a blush colored sweatshirt — while cradling Rani, snug in her vibrant pink onesie.

“When you’re workin but babies gotta eat,” Hudson captioned the snapshot alongside a baby bottle emoji and a heart. Hudson also gave a shout-out to her friend and photographer, Nino Muñoz, who photographed the tender image.

In an interview with TODAY just days before the image was shared, Hudson shared how she wished she was a “milk machine.”

While the image alludes to Hudson getting the work-life balance thing down, the new global ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) with hopes to stay healthy, admits she’s still trying to “figure out the balance” between breastfeeding and work.

“Even moms that have multiple kids, it’s just hard,” Hudson said. “I mean it’s just hard — and the pumping — look I have one friend who’s like a milk machine. I wish I was a milk machine, I’m not. I need to pump.“

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Hudson shared how she and Fujikawa are adjusting to family life with the addition of the newborn.

“We’re sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine,” Hudson said with a smile. “It’s great — it’s a lot right now, I’m not going to lie — it’s busy in the house. It’s a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily … it’s like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we’re like, ‘Hike! Let’s do this, let’s spread out.’ But it’s good.”

In the months since Rani’s birth, Hudson has been focusing on her health and getting back into shape, opening up in November about her post-baby fitness goals, which include dropping 25 pounds.

Hudson welcomed daughter Rani last October — her first, with boyfriend and partner, Danny Fujikawa, is also a mom to Ryder, 15, from her past marriage to musician Chris Robinson, Bingham, 7, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

